Olivia Colman's 'Wicker' to release in India on October 30
What's the story
The upcoming romantic fantasy comedy, Wicker, directed by Alex Huston Fischer and Eleanor Wilson, will hit Indian theaters on October 30. The film is a collaboration between PVR INOX Pictures and Superfine Films. It stars Academy Award winner Olivia Colman and Alexander Skarsgard in lead roles, with Peter Dinklage, Elizabeth Debicki, and Richard E. Grant playing pivotal parts.
Global release
Film's festival screenings and international release dates
The film had its world premiere at the Eccles Theater in Utah, USA, as part of the Sundance Film Festival on January 24. It also closed the 59th Sitges Film Festival on October 18.
The film is set to be released in the US on October 23 and will also be available in UK theaters on October 30, coinciding with its Indian release.
Australia will also get a theatrical release on November 5.
Film synopsis
Cast and crew of the drama
Wicker is based on Ursula Wills's short story The Wicker Husband.
It tells the story of a solitary fisherwoman (Colman) in a medieval village who, tired of being ridiculed for her single status, commissions a basketmaker to create a partner out of wicker.
Skarsgard plays this "wicker husband."
The film is backed by Topic Studios in collaboration with Tango Entertainment, Votiv, Yoki Inc. and South of the River Picture.
Anna Meredith has composed the music for Wicker.