Rose, Katseye make history with Grammy nominations
K-pop just hit a new milestone: for the first time, artists like Blackpink's Rose and HYBE's Katseye are up for major Grammy awards in 2026.
Rose snagged nominations for Record of the Year (with APT.), Song of the Year, and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.
Katseye is in the running for Best New Artist.
'K-Pop Demon Hunters' also scored a nod
Even Netflix got in on the action—its fictional group Huntr/x from "KPop Demon Hunters" landed a Song of the Year nod, marking Netflix's first big-category Grammy nomination.
The movie itself was a streaming smash with 480 million views, and its soundtrack topped charts similar to Encanto.
Other nominees in the categories
The lineup is stacked with names like Lady Gaga, Sabrina Carpenter, Kendrick Lamar, SZA, and Bad Bunny.
Plus, Huntr/x's "Golden" ruled Billboard's Hot 100 for eight weeks and grabbed five Grammy nods.