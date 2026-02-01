Rose, Katseye make history with Grammy nominations Entertainment Feb 01, 2026

K-pop just hit a new milestone: for the first time, artists like Blackpink's Rose and HYBE's Katseye are up for major Grammy awards in 2026.

Rose snagged nominations for Record of the Year (with APT.), Song of the Year, and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

Katseye is in the running for Best New Artist.