'The X-Files' reboot greenlit by Hulu
What's the story
Hulu has officially ordered a new series of The X-Files, with Ryan Coogler at the helm. The reimagined version of the iconic 1990s sci-fi drama will feature Danielle Deadwyler and Himesh Patel as two distinct FBI agents, Variety reported. The agents end up developing an unexpected camaraderie while working in a previously closed division dedicated to unexplained phenomena.
Director's statement
'I've loved 'The X-Files' for a long time...'
Coogler, who wrote, directed, and executive produced the pilot episode of the series, said in a statement, "I've loved The X-Files for a long time, so getting the chance to write and direct the pilot has meant a great deal to me."
"What Chris Carter created is special, and we wanted to honor everything that made the original series connect with so many people while also finding our own way into that world."
Cast details
More about Deadwyler and Patel
The new series will see Deadwyler and Patel reunite after their previous collaboration on the HBO Max miniseries Station Eleven.
Deadwyler is known for her performances in The Harder They Fall, Till, and The Piano Lesson, while Patel has appeared in EastEnders, Yesterday, and a supporting role in The Odyssey.
Production team
Production details and executive producers
The new series is a joint venture between 20th Television and Proximity Media, co-founded by Coogler, Zinzi Coogler, and Sev Ohanian.
Zinzi and Ohanian are executive producers, along with original series creator Carter.
Simone Harris from Proximity Media, Deadwyler, and Patel are the co-executive producers.