Salman Khan gets breather in pan masala ad case Entertainment Feb 07, 2026

Salman Khan just got a breather from the Rajasthan Consumer Commission, which stayed the issuance of any arrest or non-bailable warrant.

The case is about a supposedly misleading ad for Rajshree Pan Masala.

The state commission directed the district commission not to issue any arrest or non-bailable warrant until the bailable warrant is duly served and ordered that the pending application to cancel the bailable warrant be heard expeditiously.