Salman Khan gets breather in pan masala ad case
Salman Khan just got a breather from the Rajasthan Consumer Commission, which stayed the issuance of any arrest or non-bailable warrant.
The case is about a supposedly misleading ad for Rajshree Pan Masala.
The state commission directed the district commission not to issue any arrest or non-bailable warrant until the bailable warrant is duly served and ordered that the pending application to cancel the bailable warrant be heard expeditiously.
What is the case about?
It started when BJP leader Inder Mohan Singh Honey complained that Khan and Rajshree Pan Masala were hyping up "saffron-infused cardamom" and "saffron-infused pan masala," which he says misled people.
The commission banned these ads on January 6, but someone spotted a signboard near Kota just days later—sparking more legal drama.
Khan's team insists he only promoted cardamom
Khan's team insists he only promoted cardamom, not pan masala, and his counsel argued he did not endorse pan masala and no contempt was committed.
They've already filed their reply.
Meanwhile, the company behind the product argues things moved too fast without checking if the complaint itself was valid.
Saffron's super pricey--so selling 'saffron-infused' stuff raises questions
Saffron's super pricey—about ₹4 lakh per kilo—so selling "saffron-infused" stuff for ₹5 raised eyebrows and questions about whether consumers were being misled.