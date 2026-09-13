'Bigg Boss 20': Salman Khan breaks silence on casting criticism
What's the story
The much-anticipated 20th season of Bigg Boss, hosted by Salman Khan, premiered on September 6. However, several fans were heavily disappointed as only a few well-known personalities from the television and film industries made it to the show. Now, Khan has broken his silence about the casting.
Contestant criticism
Khan on the backlash against 'Bigg Boss 20' contestants
During the first Weekend Ka Vaar episode on Saturday, Khan addressed the criticism surrounding this season's contestants.
He said, "We had thought we would handpick contestants, but sometimes our selection also falters."
"Those who are not seen on the show, their defense mechanism is that they are doing so much in the game, but the truth is whatever you are saying or doing is not worthy of airing."
Contestant feedback
The host also revealed the show's casting process
Khan also criticized individual contestants for not living up to their potential.
He said, "Aman, you wanted to be the main character energy, right? Then why are you roaming around like a character artiste?"
He also explained the show's casting process, saying it takes eight months to finalize celebrities from various fields.
"There are 1000s of people whom the Bigg Boss team meets and interviews. From those, you 16 have been chosen."
Season overview
Meet the contestants of 'Bigg Boss 20'
The 20th season of Bigg Boss features a diverse lineup of contestants including Mahhi Vij, Aasif Khan, Amrapali Dubey, Qazi Touqeer, Aman Gandhi, Kanika Mann, Scout OP, Yung DSA, and Rohed Khan, among others.
The show streams on JioHotstar every Monday to Sunday at 9:00pm and airs on Colors TV at 10:30pm.