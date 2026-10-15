'Koffee With Karan': Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartments room was haunted?

The conversation started with Johar reminiscing about his first visit to Khan's home while working on Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998).

He described how he was surprised by the actor's small room.

Khan revealed, "I never stayed alone in that room. I always stayed there with somebody whom I had never seen, only heard."

"Every time I came out of that room...the lights flickered...The cupboards used to open on their own; the music system would turn on its own."