'Koffee With Karan': Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartments room was haunted?
What's the story
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan recently opened up about some strange occurrences he experienced in his bedroom at Galaxy Apartments. During a chat with Karan Johar on Koffee With Karan Season 9, the actor revealed that he often felt an unexplained presence in his room. He said cupboards would open and lights would flicker whenever he left the room.
Home visit
Johar recalled his 1st visit to Khan's home
The conversation started with Johar reminiscing about his first visit to Khan's home while working on Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998).
He described how he was surprised by the actor's small room.
Khan revealed, "I never stayed alone in that room. I always stayed there with somebody whom I had never seen, only heard."
"Every time I came out of that room...the lights flickered...The cupboards used to open on their own; the music system would turn on its own."
Actor's response
'Not haunting...but a presence was felt'
When Johar asked if he thought his room was haunted, Khan clarified, "Not haunting...but a presence was felt."
"Whenever I played music, I could feel its presence."
"So, I used to play music for it and walk out of the room."
"There was a billiards table outside, and whenever we played there, we could hear that someone was inside the room."
Actor's reaction
'My only request to it was...'
Despite the strange incidents, Khan said he was never scared, as nothing ever harmed him.
He humorously responded to Johar's question about whether the experience ever freaked him out.
Khan joked, "No, because it didn't do anything. My only request to it was: 'If you are a really beautiful woman, then reveal yourself to me.'"
Meanwhile, on the work front, Khan will be seen in director Apoorva Lakhia's Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace and another film opposite Nayanthara.