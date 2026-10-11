'Monster': Salman Khan to shoot intense action sequences soon
What's the story
Salman Khan is all set to begin the final 50-day schedule for the action film Monster, directed by Vamshi Paidipally. The upcoming shoot will feature close-combat scenes filmed at a Mumbai studio. A source close to the production told Mid-Day, "All the action sequences being shot at a studio in Mira Road will involve close hand-to-hand combat, with Salman taking on his opponents at close quarters."
Production details
Keeping action sequences raw and rustic
The source further added that the production team wants to keep the action sequences "raw and rustic."
They added, "Salman is juggling Bigg Boss 20 and this shoot, and will wrap the film by the end of November."
This final schedule comes after Khan has already shot major action sequences for the project.
Film details
Meet the cast of 'Monster'
Monster is a highly anticipated project as it marks Khan's first collaboration with Paidipally and producer Dil Raju.
The film also stars Nayanthara, Jackie Shroff, Arvind Swamy, Rahul Dev, Ronit Roy, and Seema Biswas.
It will reportedly release on Eid 2027.