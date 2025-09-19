Next Article
Salman Khan wraps up 'Battle of Galwan' shoot
Entertainment
Salman Khan has finished filming Battle of Galwan, a movie inspired by the 2020 India-China clash in Galwan Valley.
The last stretch was shot over 45 days in Leh, Ladakh, with Khan taking on the role of an army officer under director Apoorva Lakhia.
Khan's look, interactions with locals during shoot went viral
Khan's transformation for the role—complete with a mustache—got fans talking, and he was recently seen clean-shaven at Mumbai airport.
While shooting in Ladakh, he met locals and military personnel (even receiving a traditional Thangka painting), moments that quickly made their way to social media.
With filming wrapped, excitement is building for the movie's release as Khan also keeps busy hosting Bigg Boss 19.