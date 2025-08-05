Next Article
Salman to collaborate with Mahesh Narayanan for action thriller
Salman Khan is gearing up to join forces with Malayalam filmmaker Mahesh Narayanan for an action-packed thriller set in the 1970s-90s—a big switch from his usual roles.
Their latest meeting in Mumbai signals that the project is nearly locked in, though both will finish current commitments before filming starts, likely in 2026.
Salman's upcoming projects
This film marks a fresh genre for Salman and shows he's open to shaking up his on-screen image.
With more details expected by late 2025, fans can look forward to seeing him try something totally different.
Plus, he's also exploring other projects like a Bajrangi Bhaijaan sequel—so it looks like there's plenty of variety coming up for Salman fans.