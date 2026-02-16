Samantha unveils 1st look of Varalaxmi's directorial debut 'Saraswathi'
Entertainment
Samantha Ruth Prabhu just shared the first look poster for "Saraswathi," a new courtroom drama that marks Varalaxmi Sarathkumar's directorial debut.
With Prakash Raj and Priyamani in key roles, the film dives into women's real-life experiences in society.
Samantha's post has officially kicked off the buzz for this much-awaited project.
More about the movie
Directed by Varalaxmi herself, the movie also stars Rao Ramesh, Nassar, and Radikaa Sarathkumar. The story centers on challenges faced by women, seen through Varalaxmi's character.
Filming is wrapped up and it's now in post-production, set to release soon in both Telugu and Tamil under the Dosai Diaries banner.