'Drishyam' star Samvedna Suwalka recalls working with Hrithik Roshan
What's the story
Samvedna Suwalka, known for her role as Gayathri Mohan in the Drishyam franchise, recently spoke about her experience working on Siddharth Anand's Fighter. She played Bela, the wife of Squadron Leader Rajan Unnithan (Mahesh Shetty), and also appeared in the song Sher Khul Gaye with Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, she recalled her experience working with Roshan.
Fan moment
'Every girl in the school had a crush on him'
Suwalka said, "Hrithik Roshan's Kaho Naa...Pyaar Hai (2000) had released when I was in school."
"There used to be postcards of him, which girls used to collect. It was insanity. Every girl in the school had a crush on him."
"Years later when I got this role, I was like, 'Yes, I am getting a chance to dance with Hrithik Roshan and Deepika. I am doing this.'"
Dedication
'Hrithik would not stop till he got the step right'
Suwalka was amazed by Roshan's dedication to his craft.
She said, "Hrithik would not stop till he got the step right. He would take multiple takes."
"I am looking at his steps, and I am like, 'This is brilliant. What is he trying to improve?' But he would keep going to make it better."
"And then you realize why these people are stars. They work hard, and that's why they are where they are."
On-set experience
'Hrithik was very focused to get his lines right...'
Suwalka also shared her experiences from the Kashmir schedule of Fighter.
She said, "Deepika would still chat a little bit."
"Hrithik was very focused to get his lines right. I was afraid to go and disturb him because he was working and doing his job, so I thought let me not interfere."
But during the success party, Roshan was friendly.
Career transition
'I understood the power of Bollywood...'
Despite acting for years in independent and Gujarati films, Suwalka said that it is movies like Drishyam 2 and Fighter that have given her recognition.
"The country knows about them. Everybody goes to watch. I understood the power of Bollywood commercial films."
"Before these films, I had done a show where I had 100 episodes. Nobody has seen it."