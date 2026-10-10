'Drishyam' star Samvedna Suwalka recalls working with Hrithik Roshan

Suwalka was amazed by Roshan's dedication to his craft.

She said, "Hrithik would not stop till he got the step right. He would take multiple takes."

"I am looking at his steps, and I am like, 'This is brilliant. What is he trying to improve?' But he would keep going to make it better."

"And then you realize why these people are stars. They work hard, and that's why they are where they are."