'Next action hero': Sandeep Vanga praises Vijay Deverakonda in 'Ranabaali'
What's the story
Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who directed Arjun Reddy and Animal, has heaped praise on Vijay Deverakonda's performance in Ranabaali. The film, which also stars Rashmika Mandanna, was released on Friday. Despite mixed reviews, Vanga called the actor "the next DEFINING ACTION HERO OF INDIAN CINEMA" in his review of the film.
Director's commendation
'There's a terrifying intensity in the way you fight'
Vanga took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his thoughts on Ranabaali.
He wrote, "Vijay...your action has a raw, untamed ferocity that can't be manufactured. There's a terrifying intensity in the way you fight."
"I genuinely believe you'll be the next DEFINING ACTION HERO OF INDIAN CINEMA."
He also urged fans to watch the film in theaters for Deverakonda's outstanding portrayal of his character.
Twitter Post
See Vanga's post here
Vijay… your action has a raw, untamed ferocity that can’t be manufactured. There’s a terrifying intensity in the way you fight.— Sandeep Reddy Vanga (@imvangasandeep) October 16, 2026
I genuinely believe you'll be the next DEFINING ACTION HERO OF INDIAN CINEMA 👑
Vijay 😘🤗 Congratulations 🍾
SINGANAMALA BOBBILI RANABAALI RA NEE…
Film's elements
Vanga also appreciated Mandanna, Ajay-Atul
Vanga had earlier lauded Mandanna and Deverakonda's chemistry, saying, "Some connections transcend the screen."
He described Mandanna's character Jayamma as "achingly real."
The director also appreciated Ajay-Atul's music and thanked director Rahul Sankrityan, saying, "I genuinely appreciate the care and curiosity with which you've approached history."
Actors' response
This is how Deverakonda responded to Vanga's review
Deverakonda responded to Vanga's review on Saturday, saying, "Waking up to happy excited messages by @imvangasandeep. It's beautiful."
He added, "I remember the biggest hug and your voice post our AR premiers - this feels like that. After 10 years. I knew you would love it."
Mandanna also thanked Vanga for his review, writing, "Vanga sirrrr!! Thankyou so so much for your review!!"
Film synopsis
Meanwhile, here's everything to know about 'Ranabaali'
Ranabaali, directed by Sankrityan and financed by Mythri Movie Makers, is set in the 1800s Madras Presidency.
The film's story revolves around British colonial rule causing a famine in India to export more grain to Britain.
Deverakonda plays the titular role, a man who fights back against oppression after witnessing people starving and dying.