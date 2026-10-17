'Next action hero': Sandeep Vanga praises Vijay Deverakonda in 'Ranabaali'

Vanga took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his thoughts on Ranabaali.

He wrote, "Vijay...your action has a raw, untamed ferocity that can't be manufactured. There's a terrifying intensity in the way you fight."

"I genuinely believe you'll be the next DEFINING ACTION HERO OF INDIAN CINEMA."

He also urged fans to watch the film in theaters for Deverakonda's outstanding portrayal of his character.