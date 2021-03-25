Sanjay Gupta, who is riding high on the success of his latest release, Mumbai Saga, will soon start working on the third installment of the Shootout franchise. Reports suggest that Gupta will base this film on the JJ Hospital shootout. The first film came out in 2007, while the second one released in 2013. Both films were action thrillers and were box-office hits.

Statement 'Work on Shootout 3 will start later this year'

Confirming the news, a source close to the project revealed that the filmmaker is "going ahead" with the project. The source said, "The two films in the series that have released so far have proved that there is an audience for such film...Gupta is going ahead with the third film and is looking to start work on the same later this year."

Quote 'In talks with a young actor to play lead'

"The cast is yet to be locked. Gupta is adding final touches to the script that has been written by Rajat Arora, and is looking to commence work later this year. They are in talks with a young actor to play lead," the source added.

Movie The film will be based on the JJ Hospital shootout

The source informs Bollywood Hungama that the film will be based on the infamous shootout at JJ Hospital that happened between the gangs of Dawood Ibrahim and Arun Gawli. "Given the focus on the rivalry between these two gangs, the film is tentatively being titled Shootout 3: Gang Wars of Bombay," the source added. The film will reportedly be produced by Balaji Telefilms.

Story What was the 1992 JJ hospital shootout all about?

For the unversed, the JJ Hospital shootout was the result of a revenge plan, carried out in 1992. Known underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's brother-in-law Ibrahim Parkar was shot dead by four members of Gawli's gang. In a bid to avenge this killing, Dawood's men attacked two of the assailants, Shailesh Haldankar and Bipin Shere, when they were admitted to the said hospital for treatment.

Franchise The franchise was a hit with the audience