Savannah Guthrie's mom missing for weeks; police suspect abduction

Nancy has an implanted pacemaker and medication

Nancy has an implanted pacemaker and medication, which has prompted concern among family, church members and officials.

The search now includes federal help, even President Trump is involved, and there's a $100,000 reward for tips.

The case has hit some bumps: fake ransom notes have popped up (one led to an arrest), and investigators have pursued leads, including reviewing surveillance footage and testing DNA from a glove.

The Guthrie family is urging anyone with info to come forward so Nancy can get home safe.