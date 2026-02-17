SC rules out murder in Pratyusha death case Entertainment Feb 17, 2026

The Supreme Court has issued a judgment in the case of Telugu actor Pratyusha's 2002 death, ruling it was caused by poisoning—not murder or rape as her mother had claimed.

The court ruled out murder by strangulation and said the offense of rape against her partner, G. Siddartha Reddy, was not made out, but found him guilty of helping plan a suicide pact with her.