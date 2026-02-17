SC rules out murder in Pratyusha death case
The Supreme Court has issued a judgment in the case of Telugu actor Pratyusha's 2002 death, ruling it was caused by poisoning—not murder or rape as her mother had claimed.
The court ruled out murder by strangulation and said the offense of rape against her partner, G. Siddartha Reddy, was not made out, but found him guilty of helping plan a suicide pact with her.
Reddy has 4 weeks to surrender
Judges pointed to strong medical evidence showing poisoning was the cause of death and ruled out any chance it happened by accident.
Since both Pratyusha and Reddy allegedly intended to end their lives together—but only she died—Reddy now has four weeks to surrender.
The case highlights how Indian law treats abetment in suicide pacts seriously.