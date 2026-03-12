'Scam 2010': Filming starts in May; release on SonyLIV Entertainment Mar 12, 2026

Hansal Mehta is set to start filming Scam 2010, the third chapter of the Scam series, by late May 2026.

The show drops on SonyLIV in early 2027 and will stream on SonyLIV; it is expected to be accessible via OTTplay Premium.

Fans are already buzzing about what's next after the massive success of previous seasons.