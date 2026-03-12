'Scam 2010': Filming starts in May; release on SonyLIV
Hansal Mehta is set to start filming Scam 2010, the third chapter of the Scam series, by late May 2026.
The show drops on SonyLIV in early 2027 and will stream on SonyLIV; it is expected to be accessible via OTTplay Premium.
Fans are already buzzing about what's next after the massive success of previous seasons.
Meanwhile, know everything about upcoming season
This season dives into the dramatic rise and fall of Sahara Group's Subrata Roy, exploring his business empire, public image, and headline-making legal troubles.
Inspired by Tamal Bandyopadhyay's book Sahara: The Untold Story, it promises a closer look at power and accountability in Indian finance.
Mehta returns as director after his acclaimed work on Scam 1992, keeping the series' sharp focus on real-life financial scandals.