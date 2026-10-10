'The Exorcist: Martyrs' trailer: Scarlett Johansson hunts demonic killer
What's the story
Blumhouse has dropped the first trailer for The Exorcist: Martyrs, a reimagining of the horror classic. Directed by Mike Flanagan, the film stars Scarlett Johansson as Detective Julie Miller, who is on a mission to stop a demonic serial killer. The film is set to hit theaters on March 12, 2027.
Plot details
The plot of 'The Exorcist: Martyrs'
In The Exorcist: Martyrs, Miller had previously put an end to the killing spree of a satanic serial killer known as Father Sunday (John Leguizamo).
However, 13 years later, she is drawn back into the chaos when another serial killer writes her name in blood on the walls of a church crypt.
The plot thickens as Miller gets help from former prison chaplain Father William (Chiwetel Ejiofor) and rookie detective Gina Restrepo (Sasha Calle).
Twitter Post
See the trailer here
Darkness must be hunted. Mike Flanagan’s The Exorcist: Martyrs only— Blumhouse (@blumhouse) October 9, 2026
in theaters March 12. pic.twitter.com/xukLXF0Yrq
Director's vision
Flanagan on why the film isn't a reboot or remake
Flanagan, who has a history of successful horror projects like The Haunting of Hill House and Doctor Sleep, has penned The Exorcist: Martyrs.
In an interview with Esquire, he clarified that this film is not a "reboot or remake" of the original 1973 The Exorcist movie.
He said, "They're actually seeing a story within the Exorcist universe that has not been told before."
The film also features Diane Lane, Scoot McNairy, Jacobi Jupe, Gil Bellows, and Laurence Fishburne.