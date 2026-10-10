'The Exorcist: Martyrs' trailer: Scarlett Johansson hunts demonic killer

In The Exorcist: Martyrs, Miller had previously put an end to the killing spree of a satanic serial killer known as Father Sunday (John Leguizamo).

However, 13 years later, she is drawn back into the chaos when another serial killer writes her name in blood on the walls of a church crypt.

The plot thickens as Miller gets help from former prison chaplain Father William (Chiwetel Ejiofor) and rookie detective Gina Restrepo (Sasha Calle).