'Legally Blonde's Selma Blair arrested for violent incident on flight
What's the story
Actor Selma Blair was arrested on October 11 (local time) after an alleged violent incident on a Delta flight from Los Angeles to New York. The Legally Blonde star punched one flight attendant and bit another while trying to open the plane door mid-air, reported TMZ. Two crew members were injured in the incident, with one receiving care at the hospital.
Statement
Blair is now in 'stable condition'
A representative for Blair told Variety, "Selma experienced a medical emergency that led to the alleged conduct."
"Upon landing, she received immediate medical attention and is currently in stable condition."
Separately, she faces two counts of assault for allegedly kicking a police officer and a nurse after landing.
A source revealed that the FBI is now investigating the incident.
Airline's response
'Delta has zero tolerance for unruly or unlawful behavior'
A Delta Air Lines spokesperson told the outlet, "Delta has zero tolerance for unruly or unlawful behavior, as the safety of our customers and crew always comes first."
The flight landed at John F. Kennedy Airport around 11:00pm, ahead of schedule, with no operational impact from the incident on board.
Past incidents
Blair was once taken off a flight on stretcher
This isn't the first time Blair has been involved in an incident on a plane.
In 2016, she was taken off a flight on a stretcher after experiencing what she called "a total psychotic blackout."
At the time, she attributed her behavior to mixing alcohol with medication.
The 54-year-old actor has also been open about her battle with multiple sclerosis (MS) since being diagnosed in 2018.