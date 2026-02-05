Shah Rukh Khan to reportedly star in 'Main Hoon Na' sequel
Entertainment
Shah Rukh Khan is in talks to team up again with Farah Khan for Main Hoon Na 2, which reportedly involves him in a double-role concept.
The sequel builds on the blockbuster success of the 2004 original, which was a massive hit and helped define early-2000s Bollywood.
SRK will finalize project after finishing 'King'
The new film promises a fresh mix of action, comedy, and patriotism—plus some nostalgia with original stars like Sushmita Sen and Suniel Shetty likely returning alongside new faces.
SRK will decide on the project after finishing his current movie King later this year.
If you loved the first film or just want to see SRK in a double role, this one's worth keeping an eye on.