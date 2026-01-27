'Aashiqon Ki Colony': Shahid-Disha sizzle in 'O'Romeo's peppy track

Shahid Kapoor and Disha Patani have set the internet on fire with their sizzling chemistry in the new song Aashiqon Ki Colony from their upcoming film O'Romeo. The track, composed by Vishal Bhardwaj , written by Gulzar , and sung by Madhubanti Bagchi and Javed Ali, is a fun-filled celebration of classic Bollywood music with a contemporary twist. It is presented by T-Series.

Performance highlights Kapoor and Patani's unique styles shine in 'Aashiqon Ki Colony' The song features Kapoor and Patani in a celebratory setting, with both actors dancing to the beat in their own unique ways. Kapoor's rugged new avatar includes a slick Michael Jackson-inspired move that adds an unexpected twist, while Patani is all allure and grace. The video opens with their electrifying conversation in poetic form, setting the tone for the rest of the performance.

Song details 'Aashiqon Ki Colony' captures essence of timeless Bollywood dance numbers With its retro flavor, qawali style, and beats designed to make people dance, Aashiqon Ki Colony is likely to be the next big Bollywood dance number. The song is a perfect blend of fun, spirited energy that adds another colorful musical moment to O'Romeo as it gears up for its Valentine's Week release. The film is set to hit theaters on February 13, 2026.

