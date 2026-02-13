Shahid Kapoor reveals tough prep for 'O'Romeo'
Shahid Kapoor just shared how intense it was to prep for his new film O'Romeo—he called his body the "toughest real estate" and said it would take two and a half hours to have the tattoos applied before he got on set.
He had undergone major hip surgery, and he said action sequences filmed at night were especially challenging.
More about the film
Directed by Vishal Bharadwaj, O'Romeo features Kapoor as Ustara, a ruthless gangster caught in a forbidden love story with Afsha (Triptii Dimri), and his life unravels in the film's dark underworld setting.
The film dropped on February 13 and also stars Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, and Tamannaah Bhatia.
Keeping things honest
This marks Kapoor's fourth collaboration with Bharadwaj after hits like Kaminey and Haider.
Talking about the role, Kapoor said he wanted to keep things honest.