Shahid Kapoor reveals tough prep for 'O'Romeo' Entertainment Feb 13, 2026

Shahid Kapoor just shared how intense it was to prep for his new film O'Romeo—he called his body the "toughest real estate" and said it would take two and a half hours to have the tattoos applied before he got on set.

He had undergone major hip surgery, and he said action sequences filmed at night were especially challenging.