Shahid Kapoor-Vishal Bhardwaj's 'O'Romeo' releases in theaters: Box office

O'Romeo follows Hussain Ustara as he teams up with Sapna Didi to go after Dawood Ibrahim. The movie runs nearly 3 hours (2h 58m 41s).

How are the reviews and online reactions?

Reviews are mostly positive but a bit mixed—critics praised Bhardwaj's direction and Kapoor's acting.

Some reviews praised its depth and the romance-revenge mix but found it a bit long.

Online reactions call the acting and action "fantastic," though some found it just okay or slow in parts.