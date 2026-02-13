Shahid Kapoor-Vishal Bhardwaj's 'O'Romeo' releases in theaters: Box office
Shahid Kapoor's new film O'Romeo, directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, just hit theaters today. It's a gritty romantic action thriller inspired by a chapter from Mafia Queens of Mumbai, with Kapoor playing gangster Hussain Ustara.
The cast also includes Triptii Dimri, Avinash Tiwary, Nana Patekar, and Farida Jalal—plus quick appearances from Disha Patani and Tamannaah Bhatia.
Here's what happens in 'O'Romeo'
O'Romeo follows Hussain Ustara as he teams up with Sapna Didi to go after Dawood Ibrahim.
The movie runs nearly 3 hours (2h 58m 41s).
How are the reviews and online reactions?
Reviews are mostly positive but a bit mixed—critics praised Bhardwaj's direction and Kapoor's acting.
Some reviews praised its depth and the romance-revenge mix but found it a bit long.
Online reactions call the acting and action "fantastic," though some found it just okay or slow in parts.
More about the film
This film brings back the Haider duo—Kapoor and Bhardwaj—along with an ensemble cast produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.