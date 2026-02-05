Shakti Mohan wasn't Katrina Kaif's 'Kamli' body double: Clarification
Choreographer Shakti Mohan has set the record straight—she wasn't Katrina Kaif's body double in the song "Kamli" from Dhoom 3.
"If I have to be a body double of Katrina, don't I have to have a different type of skin? I mean my skin tone doesn't match, my height doesn't match hers, then how can I be a body double?" she told Filmy Gyan.
Shakti trained Katrina for 'Kamli'
"Kamli" was known for its high-octane vibe and some seriously tough choreography.
While Shakti did help choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant train Katrina for those intense dance moves, she made it clear her role was behind the scenes—not as a stand-in.
Earlier, Shakti had already denied rumors
Earlier in 2024, Shakti had already said, "Just look at my skin color. Look at her skin color, look at her height. I was assisting Vaibhavi ma'am... I can't do a flip."
She also mentioned that Emily from Paris handled the stunt work and shared how demanding those routines were for Katrina.