Aneet Padda officially joins 'Shakti Shalini'; film releases December 2026
What's the story
Actor Aneet Padda has officially joined the cast of Maddock Films's upcoming horror-comedy film, Shakti Shalini. The movie is a part of the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe and will be released on December 24, 2026. This was revealed with a special announcement video screened during the premiere of Maddock's latest offering, Thamma. Clips from the theatrical release have made their way to social media.
Casting change
Padda replaced Kiara Advani in 'Shakti Shalini'
A month ago, it was reported that Padda had replaced Kiara Advani in Shakti Shalini. Initially, Advani was the first choice for the film but reportedly backed out later. This opened up an opportunity for Padda to join the cast. However, when initial reports of her involvement surfaced, Maddock Films denied these speculations and urged media outlets to refrain from spreading misinformation. Now, there is a buzz around Padda's mysterious look in the upcoming film, but nothing is confirmed.
Career boost
Padda's recent success and upcoming projects
Padda has had a great year in 2025, thanks to her stellar performance in Saiyaara opposite Ahaan Panday. The romantic drama, directed by Mohit Suri, became one of the biggest hits of the year. Following this success, she has officially joined the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe with Shakti Shalini.