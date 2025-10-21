Aneet Padda officially joins 'Shakti Shalini'; film releases December 2026

Casting change

Padda replaced Kiara Advani in 'Shakti Shalini'

A month ago, it was reported that Padda had replaced Kiara Advani in Shakti Shalini. Initially, Advani was the first choice for the film but reportedly backed out later. This opened up an opportunity for Padda to join the cast. However, when initial reports of her involvement surfaced, Maddock Films denied these speculations and urged media outlets to refrain from spreading misinformation. Now, there is a buzz around Padda's mysterious look in the upcoming film, but nothing is confirmed.