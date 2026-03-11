'Shararat' singer reveals she was hesitant to appear in video Entertainment Mar 11, 2026

Madhubanti Bagchi, the voice behind the viral hit Shararat from Dhurandhar, just shared that she was actually pretty hesitant about appearing in the song's music video, even though the song has gained significant popularity and been widely shared on social media.

She admitted she was hesitant and that her only condition was that she should not be made to dance after a conversation with director Aditya Dhar.