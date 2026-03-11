'Shararat' singer reveals she was hesitant to appear in video
Madhubanti Bagchi, the voice behind the viral hit Shararat from Dhurandhar, just shared that she was actually pretty hesitant about appearing in the song's music video, even though the song has gained significant popularity and been widely shared on social media.
She admitted she was hesitant and that her only condition was that she should not be made to dance after a conversation with director Aditya Dhar.
The song features Ayesha Khan, Krystle D'Souza
The song plays during a wedding celebration set in Karachi.
While Ayesha Khan and Krystle D'Souza handle the dancing on screen, Bagchi and co-singer Jasmine Sandlas perform live.
Meanwhile, here's when 'Dhurandhar' will be released
Dhurandhar: The Revenge hits theaters on March 19, 2026, so if you haven't seen Shararat yet, there's still time to get caught up!