'Yeh Prem Mol...': Shreya Ghoshal's track 'Jhumka Patola' celebrates love
What's the story
The makers of Yeh Prem Mol Liya released a new song, Jhumka Patola, on Thursday. The track features actors Sharvari and Ayushmann Khurrana and is a key part of the upcoming romantic family drama directed by Sooraj R Barjatya. The film is scheduled to hit theaters on November 27.
Song details
The music video features typical Barjatya family sentiment
The song, sung by Shreya Ghoshal, has a catchy tune and foot-tapping beats.
The music video features a pre-wedding ceremony and showcases vibrant production design and relaxed dance steps.
It also includes several supporting actors.
Himesh Reshammiya has composed the music, while Sonia Kapoor Reshammiya has written the lyrics.
Video highlights
Which actors feature in the music video?
The music video for Jhumka Patola, choreographed by Shabina Kkhan, also stars several veteran actors.
This includes Anupam Kher, Seema Pahwa, Saumya Tandon, Supriya Pathak, Swanand Kirkire, and Geeta Agrawal Sharma.
The costumes were designed by Shruti Kapoor, Sheetal Iqbal Sharma, Terrence Lobo, and Gazal Gupta.
Film details
Everything to know about the film
Yeh Prem Mol Liya is a joint production by Kamal Kumar Barjatya, Late Rajkumar Barjatya, Ajit Kumar Barjatya, and Mahaveer Jain under Rajshri Productions and Mahaveer Jain Films.
The film marks Barjatya's eighth directorial venture and his first collaboration with Khurrana and Sharvari.
The technical team includes Shweta Venkat Mathew as editor, Manoj Kumar Khatoi as cinematographer, and Urvi Ashar Kakkar as production designer.