'Yeh Prem Mol...': Shreya Ghoshal's track 'Jhumka Patola' celebrates love

Yeh Prem Mol Liya is a joint production by Kamal Kumar Barjatya, Late Rajkumar Barjatya, Ajit Kumar Barjatya, and Mahaveer Jain under Rajshri Productions and Mahaveer Jain Films.

The film marks Barjatya's eighth directorial venture and his first collaboration with Khurrana and Sharvari.

The technical team includes Shweta Venkat Mathew as editor, Manoj Kumar Khatoi as cinematographer, and Urvi Ashar Kakkar as production designer.