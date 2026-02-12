Shehnaaz Gill's 'Ishqnama' release date locked

What to expect from 'Ishqnama'

This marks a major moment for Gill, who rose to fame on Bigg Boss 13 and has since built a strong presence in both Punjabi and Hindi films.

The film's poster teases emotional scenes—from heartfelt hugs to traditional bridal looks—hinting at an intense love story that stands out because it's based on true events.

If you're into real stories and cross-border romance dramas, this one might be worth keeping an eye on.