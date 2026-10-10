Shekhar Suman cancels 'Shekhar Tonite' finale after Nana Patekar's death
What's the story
Actor-host Shekhar Suman will not proceed with the final episode of his talk show, Shekhar Tonite. The decision comes after the sudden death of actor Nana Patekar, who was supposed to be the show's last guest. In a heartfelt video shared on his YouTube channel, Suman paid tribute to Patekar and explained why he won't invite anyone else to fill in for him.
Tribute
'Words are less to praise...'
In the video, Suman said, "Words are less to praise the artiste, actor, who was going to appear in this episode. Fearless, brave, honest, a person whose simplicity was his strongest trait."
He also revealed that Patekar had called him a few days before his death to congratulate him on Shekhar Tonite and expressed a desire to be a guest on the show.
Shared history
Suman recalled his journey with Patekar
Suman also reminisced about his professional journey with Patekar, recalling their work in the 1990 film Tadap.
"During that time, I got to know him personally. I learned a lot from him as a person, and as an actor," he said.
The film was completed but never released, much like the final episode of Shekhar Tonite, which was supposed to feature Patekar.
Final words
'He is irreplaceable'
Suman said he didn't feel like inviting anyone else to take Patekar's place on the show.
"No one can take his place. He is irreplaceable. He lived life on his own terms," he said.
"I had even decided on my opening lines for the episode. I want to end our first season with his memories."
Patekar passed away at 75 after suffering a cardiac arrest in Goa on October 8.