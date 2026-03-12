Shia LaBeouf gets permission to leave US for father's baptism
Shia LaBeouf just got permission from a New Orleans judge to travel to Rome for his father's baptism, after his first request was denied for not having enough details.
His lawyer stepped in with more info, and the court said yes on March 4.
The judge's initial response and the final decision
LaBeouf had asked to leave Louisiana between March 1 and March 8 for the religious event, stating he had no scheduled court dates during that period and providing the addresses/itinerary where he would stay.
The judge initially said no because the plan was too vague, but after his attorney filled in the gaps, he got the go-ahead.
He's due back in court on March 19.
LaBeouf's legal troubles
LaBeouf has been dealing with some serious charges lately: he was arrested during Mardi Gras last month for allegedly using homophobic slurs and punching someone.
After that, stricter conditions were set: rehab, weekly drug tests, and a $100,000 bond.
A second battery charge from that same night has also come up.