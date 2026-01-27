'Thursday Special': Shoojit Sircar-Vikramaditya Motwane present Varun Tandon's short film

The first teaser of the acclaimed short film Thursday Special was unveiled on Tuesday, presented by renowned filmmakers Shoojit Sircar and Vikramaditya Motwane . Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Varun Tandon, the film features Anubha Fatehpuria and Ramakanth Dayama in lead roles. It will be released on Thursday, January 29, on the Humans of Cinema YouTube channel.

Filmmakers' perspective Sircar and Motwane's shared belief in short films Sircar and Motwane's decision to present Thursday Special stems from their shared belief that short films are a vital entry point for contemporary filmmakers. Speaking about the relevance of short films today, Motwane said in a statement that they continue to be "an essential route to longer-format filmmaking." He added, "You can make a career out of making only short films, and most filmmakers use them as stepping stones toward features or series."

Distribution hurdles Motwane highlighted distribution challenges for short filmmakers Motwane also pointed out that distribution is the biggest challenge for short filmmakers. He said, "How do you get your films to the right audience? How do you get distribution for short films? Because there is not really a robust market in terms of money recovery." Motwane added that established filmmakers can help bridge this gap by presenting these films and giving them visibility.

Advertisement