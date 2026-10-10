It's a wrap! Vijay Sethupathi's 'Pocket Novel' completes filming
What's the story
The shooting of the much-anticipated film Pocket Novel, directed by Thiagarajan Kumararaja and starring Vijay Sethupathi and Malavika Mohanan, has been completed. The production team announced this milestone by releasing a behind-the-scenes (BTS) video showcasing clips from various days on set. Mohanan had earlier expressed her gratitude to the entire team in an emotional Instagram post.
Actor's gratitude
'Some films become little world...': Mohanan's heartfelt note
In her Instagram post, Mohanan had written, "Some films become a little world of their own while you're making them, and I feel incredibly lucky to have been a part of this one."
She emphasized the importance of the people involved in filmmaking over just the process itself.
"You spend months with an entire team...getting to know each other...having good days and bad days...they become your home away from home," she added.
Co-stars' appreciation
Her praises for Sethupathi and Kumararaja
Mohanan also thanked Sethupathi for being a supportive co-actor.
She wrote, "You have been so encouraging, sweet and yet have always created such a comfortable space for me to explore and get it right no matter how long it took or how hard it was."
She praised Kumararaja as well, saying he has a "rare way of looking at people and the world."