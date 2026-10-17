It's a wrap! Vijay Sethupathi's 'Slumdog-33 Temple Road' completes filming
What's the story
The shooting of the action entertainer Slumdog 33 Temple Road, starring Vijay Sethupathi, has been completed. Director Puri Jagannadh announced the news on social media on Saturday, saying that the team is ready to take audiences on an "emotional rollercoaster ride." "AND THAT'S A WRAP," he wrote. "The entire shooting of #SlumDog - 33 Temple Road is completed."
Cast details
More about the film and its cast
The film, produced by Jagannadh under Puri Connects, is presented by Charmi Kaur in association with JB Motion Pictures and JB Narayan Rao Kondrolla.
Samyuktha plays the female lead opposite Sethupathi, while Kannada star Duniya Vijay and Tabu portray pivotal characters that shape the narrative.
Sources have disclosed that Samyuktha's character will be integral to the story.
Meanwhile, National Award-winning music director Harshavardhan Rameshwar, whose work in Arjun Reddy and Animal earned widespread acclaim, is scoring the music.
Release details
'Slumdog 33 Temple Road' to release in multiple languages
The film is set for a pan-India release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.
The title poster was shared by Jagannadh last year. It featured Sethupathi with a blood-stained machete amid cartons of wooden boxes containing currency notes.
The project has been creating a buzz among fans since the unit began shooting in July last year.