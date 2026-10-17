It's a wrap! Vijay Sethupathi's 'Slumdog-33 Temple Road' completes filming

The film, produced by Jagannadh under Puri Connects, is presented by Charmi Kaur in association with JB Motion Pictures and JB Narayan Rao Kondrolla.

Samyuktha plays the female lead opposite Sethupathi, while Kannada star Duniya Vijay and Tabu portray pivotal characters that shape the narrative.

Sources have disclosed that Samyuktha's character will be integral to the story.

Meanwhile, National Award-winning music director Harshavardhan Rameshwar, whose work in Arjun Reddy and Animal earned widespread acclaim, is scoring the music.