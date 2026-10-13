'Took 'break a leg' seriously': Sidharth Malhotra reveals leg injury
What's the story
Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra, who is celebrating the success of his latest film The Vvaan, has reportedly injured his leg. The actor shared a picture on Instagram Stories on Tuesday where he can be seen wearing a medical walking boot. He humorously captioned the post, "I took 'break a leg' too seriously," along with a hospital emoji.
Family update
Malhotra's injury news comes after Kiara Advani's pregnancy announcement
The actor did not disclose how he sustained the injury or share further details about his condition.
Malhotra's post comes just days after his wife, actor Kiara Advani, announced that they are expecting their second child.
The couple shared the news in a joint Instagram post, writing, "Blessed once again with the greatest gift of all. Our hearts are so full of love and gratitude."
Relationship timeline
A look at couple's love story
Malhotra and Advani reportedly fell in love while working on the 2021 film Shershaah.
The couple married on February 7, 2023, at Suryagarh Palace in Rajasthan.
They welcomed their daughter Saraayah in July 2025 and announced they were expecting their second child in October 2026.
On the work front, Malhotra was last seen in The Vvaan - Force of the Forrest, directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra.