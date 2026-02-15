'Sinners,' 'Frankenstein' win big at MUAHS Awards 2026
The 2026 Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild Awards in LA just spotlighted the year's coolest film and TV makeup moments.
Hosted by Rachael Harris, the night was all about celebrating creativity behind the scenes.
Check out the major winners
"One Battle After Another" picked up top honors for contemporary makeup and hair styling, with winner Ahou Mofid dedicating the award to Iranian women fighting for freedom.
"Sinners" swept both period/character makeup and hair categories, while "Frankenstein" earned best special prosthetics.
On the TV side, "The Studio" won for contemporary looks, "Palm Royale" shined in period/character styles, and "Stranger Things: Season 5" grabbed a trophy for special prosthetics thanks to artists Barrie Gower, Mike Mekash, and Duncan Jarman.
Lifetime achievement awards went to Greg Nelson (makeup) and Judy Alexander Cory (hair), with Amy Madigan honored as Distinguished Artisan.
Artistry behind the scenes
These wins highlight how much artistry goes into creating our favorite on-screen characters—and show some real-world heart too, like using an acceptance speech to support a Free Iran protest.
If you love movies or binge-worthy shows, this is a reminder that epic looks don't just happen—they're crafted by seriously talented teams working behind the curtain.