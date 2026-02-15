'Sinners,' 'Frankenstein' win big at MUAHS Awards 2026

Check out the major winners

"One Battle After Another" picked up top honors for contemporary makeup and hair styling, with winner Ahou Mofid dedicating the award to Iranian women fighting for freedom.

"Sinners" swept both period/character makeup and hair categories, while "Frankenstein" earned best special prosthetics.

On the TV side, "The Studio" won for contemporary looks, "Palm Royale" shined in period/character styles, and "Stranger Things: Season 5" grabbed a trophy for special prosthetics thanks to artists Barrie Gower, Mike Mekash, and Duncan Jarman.

Lifetime achievement awards went to Greg Nelson (makeup) and Judy Alexander Cory (hair), with Amy Madigan honored as Distinguished Artisan.