'Sinners' should win best picture: Marvel's Kevin Feige Entertainment Feb 11, 2026

Marvel Cinematic Universe President Kevin Feige is hyped about Ryan Coogler's new film "Sinners."

He told Hollywood Reporter, "The music was incredibly meaningful to me, and I told Ryan that my jaw was on the floor. It should win best picture for that alone."

Feige also said it's rare for the Academy to spotlight movies that really connect with audiences today, but "But, boy, did they hit it with this one."