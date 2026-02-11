'Sinners' should win best picture: Marvel's Kevin Feige
Marvel Cinematic Universe President Kevin Feige is hyped about Ryan Coogler's new film "Sinners."
He told Hollywood Reporter, "The music was incredibly meaningful to me, and I told Ryan that my jaw was on the floor. It should win best picture for that alone."
Feige also said it's rare for the Academy to spotlight movies that really connect with audiences today, but "But, boy, did they hit it with this one."
More about 'Sinners'
Set during the Jim Crow era, "Sinners" follows twins Smoke and Stack (both played by Michael B Jordan), World War I vets who open a juke joint for their Black community—only to face off against an Irish vampire and his hive.
The film has scored a record 16 Oscar nominations this year, including Best Picture and Best Actor for Jordan.
Other Hollywood celebrities who have praised the film
Feige isn't alone—Tom Cruise called "Sinners" a "must see in a cinema" on Instagram, while Ben Stiller and LeBron James have also shown their support.