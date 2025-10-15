'Anupamaa' no match for 'Kyunki Saas...2,' says Smriti Irani

Actor-turned-politician Smriti Irani has responded to the ongoing comparisons between her show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 and ratings leader Anupamaa . In an interview with India Today, she said that the legacy of her show is "beyond any competition." She also praised Ektaa Kapoor for creating a "legend" with Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, which originally aired in 2000 and returned this year.

TRP comparison Irani on the TRP race When asked about the TRP race, Irani said she had seen ratings as high as 30 when Kyunki originally aired. She said, "So when somebody gets to number 30 in terms of TRPs, then you can be our competition, right? We were there 25 years ago." "If you have the capacity to be remembered for 25 years, then we will talk about competition."

Show's return Irani said no show can replicate this legacy Irani also spoke about how no show today can come back after 25 years and still get the same love. She said, "So the competition or even referring to such a competition is unfair, because you'll never get to 30." "And you'll never be consistently number one for eight years, which we were. The fact that we've had competitive mediums, and yet managed to come back after 25 years -- that's remarkable."

Fair competition She also spoke about fairness in competition Irani further stressed the need for fairness in competition. She said, "If you have been a three-time MP, a cabinet minister for a decade, a BJP person for 25 years -- if you want to compete, you have to be fair to everybody in the so-called competitive sphere." "Do you measure up on all these standards? Then compete. You can't have somebody who's just started something and say, 'Compete with Smriti Irani.'"

Beyond television Irani's OTT success Irani highlighted her success on OTT platforms as well. She said, "Today, it's not as if I am acting or conveying a story only on television. I have both." "So if I look at the reference numbers on OTT, which is a very hard market to crack...for a show that is so-called old school to resonate so loudly on OTT, that speaks volumes."