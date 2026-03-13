Snehlata Vasaikar's 'Vashikaranam' to start on March 16: Watch teaser
Entertainment
Sony TV is bringing a new supernatural series, Vashikaranam, starting March 16.
Airing weeknights at 10:15pm the show features Snehlata Vasaikar and a talented cast, with direction by Avinash Waghmare.
The show will explore black magic and mind games
Set in a village, Vashikaranam explores black magic and mind games. The main character Suman uses these dark arts to control people around her.
Snehlata Vasaikar describes the role as layered, powerful and deeply complex, and says it pushed her to discover new emotional depths within herself as an actor.