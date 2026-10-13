Why Sobhita Dhulipala changed her mind about marrying an actor
What's the story
Actor Sobhita Dhulipala recently opened up about her decade-long journey in the film industry. From her debut in Raman Raghav 2.0 to exploring diverse roles, she told The Hollywood Reporter India that she has always aimed for a "long career of playing women who exist on their own terms." The actor also spoke about her evolving views on love and marriage after marrying Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya.
Love and marriage
On her changing views on dating an actor
Dhulipala admitted that she used to think she would never date an actor due to perceived vanity. However, her perspective has since changed.
"I was stereotyping it at that point, maybe because that's what I saw around me," she said. "That was probably me having a narrow definition of the profession at that time."
Personal reflections
On love and motherhood
Dhulipala also shared her thoughts on love, describing it as a "state of mind" and a "vibration" that isn't limited to romantic relationships.
On motherhood, she said, "I've always wanted a family. But it's not something I can overemphasize purely because these things happen when they are meant to happen."
The actor married Chaitanya in 2024.