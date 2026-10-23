Why is Sourav Ganguly opposing the release of 'Doosra'?
What's the story
Former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly has approached the Delhi High Court to stop the release of Doosra, a sports drama. The movie uses moments from his cricketing career without his consent, according to Ganguly's legal team. The court on Thursday refused an interim stay on its scheduled October 23 (Friday) release, though. Let's understand the legal battle better.
Legal dispute
Trailer, promotions used my identity without consent: Ganguly's team
Ganguly's legal team claims that the trailer and promotional campaign for Doosra have used his identity and iconic career moments without authorization.
One key reference is India's historic win against England in the 2002 NatWest Series final, where Ganguly celebrated shirtless on the balcony at Lord's.
His side argues this could mislead audiences into thinking he is involved with or endorsing the film.
Filmmakers' response
Makers say 'Doosra' is not a biopic
The makers of Doosra have defended their film, stating it is not a biopic but a fictional sports drama inspired by real sporting events.
They also told the court they had permission from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to use certain cricket footage.
The court will now have to examine the competing claims, including the nature of references to Ganguly and permissions obtained by filmmakers.
Film details
Meanwhile, another film is in the works on Ganguly
Doosra is a fictional sports drama that tells the story of Tara, a middle-class girl from Rajasthan who draws inspiration from sporting events and Ganguly's fighting spirit.
The film stars Plabita Borthakur, Ankur Vikal, and Samidha Guru.
Meanwhile, Luv Films LLP is developing a biopic project on Ganguly (under an agreement dated August 5, 2021). Their film Dada - The Sourav Ganguly Story will be released on May 14, 2027.
Rajkummar Rao plays the cricket star.