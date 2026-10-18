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Home / News / Entertainment News / Prabhas's 'Spirit' to clash with Ranbir's 'Ramayana Part 2'
Prabhas's 'Spirit' to clash with Ranbir's 'Ramayana Part 2'
'Spirit' releases next year

Prabhas's 'Spirit' to clash with Ranbir's 'Ramayana Part 2'

By Isha Sharma
Oct 18, 2026
12:58 pm
What's the story

Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga has announced that his upcoming film Spirit, starring Prabhas and Triptii Dimri, will be released on October 29, 2027. The film was originally scheduled for March 2027 but has now been moved to Diwali 2027. This new date puts it in direct competition with Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana Part 2, which stars Ranbir Kapoor and Yash is also set for a Diwali release.

Announcement

Vanga shared the new look of Prabhas with the announcement

Vanga teased fans about the new look of Prabhas in Spirit while announcing its release date.

He wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "Dear Prabhas Anna fans. I want to introduce a NEW POSTER, featuring the man behind the shades, with the NEW RELEASE date on it."

A few minutes later, he confirmed that Spirit will be released worldwide on October 29, 2027.

Twitter Post

Vanga confirmed new release date

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Film overview

More about the film and its cast

Spirit revolves around a police officer whose duty and personal life intersect.

The film also stars Vivek Oberoi, Aishwarya Desai, and others.

Dimri has replaced actor Deepika Padukone in the project.

The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Pranay Reddy Vanga, Krishan Kumar, and Prabhakar Reddy Vanga.

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