Prabhas's 'Spirit' to clash with Ranbir's 'Ramayana Part 2'
What's the story
Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga has announced that his upcoming film Spirit, starring Prabhas and Triptii Dimri, will be released on October 29, 2027. The film was originally scheduled for March 2027 but has now been moved to Diwali 2027. This new date puts it in direct competition with Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana Part 2, which stars Ranbir Kapoor and Yash is also set for a Diwali release.
Announcement
Vanga shared the new look of Prabhas with the announcement
Vanga teased fans about the new look of Prabhas in Spirit while announcing its release date.
He wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "Dear Prabhas Anna fans. I want to introduce a NEW POSTER, featuring the man behind the shades, with the NEW RELEASE date on it."
A few minutes later, he confirmed that Spirit will be released worldwide on October 29, 2027.
Twitter Post
Vanga confirmed new release date
Check this out........ 😊#Spirit#InSpiritMode@TSeries@VangaPictures #IndiasBiggestSuperStar— Sandeep Reddy Vanga (@imvangasandeep) October 18, 2026
29TH OCTOBER DIWALI 2027 💥
Worldwide RELEASE DATE 👆 pic.twitter.com/SmPjKHzuVE
Film overview
More about the film and its cast
Spirit revolves around a police officer whose duty and personal life intersect.
The film also stars Vivek Oberoi, Aishwarya Desai, and others.
Dimri has replaced actor Deepika Padukone in the project.
The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Pranay Reddy Vanga, Krishan Kumar, and Prabhakar Reddy Vanga.