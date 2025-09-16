'Selfies with SRK': New AI trend takes over Instagram
AI-generated selfies of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan are trending on social media, thanks to Google's Gemini Nano Banana AI image tool. Users are pushing the limits of this tool by creating 3D figurines, vintage saree portraits, and now, selfies with celebrities. The trend has taken off on Instagram, with users sharing their own versions of these AI-edited images.
Users share AI selfies, instructions
Instagram user @_vinayshakya contributed to the trend by posting an AI-generated selfie with Khan in front of London's Big Ben. He revealed his prompt: "Prompt - Make this photo a selfie with Shahrukh Khan in London Big Ben." Another user, @moms_littleworld22, shared her own AI-edited image and provided instructions on how to create similar images using Google's Nano Banana tool.
Google's Nano Banana tool offers various features
In a recent blog post, Google highlighted 10 innovative ways to use the Nano Banana tool. One feature allows users to meet their younger selves, leading to a new Instagram trend called 'Hug My Younger Self.' This trend involves users generating images of their current selves hugging their childhood selves, creating nostalgic and heartwarming moments on social media.