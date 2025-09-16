The AI trend has taken off on Instagram

'Selfies with SRK': New AI trend takes over Instagram

By Apoorva Rastogi 03:01 pm Sep 16, 202503:01 pm

What's the story

AI-generated selfies of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan are trending on social media, thanks to Google's Gemini Nano Banana AI image tool. Users are pushing the limits of this tool by creating 3D figurines, vintage saree portraits, and now, selfies with celebrities. The trend has taken off on Instagram, with users sharing their own versions of these AI-edited images.