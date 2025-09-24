5 ways 'Star Trek' boldly shaped the world of fashion

Star Trek has been a pioneer in the world of science fiction, pushing boundaries and exploring the unknown. But did you know that the series has also delved into the world of fashion? From its iconic uniforms to futuristic designs, Star Trek has influenced and inspired fashion trends across the globe. Here are five surprising ways Star Trek shaped fashion.

#1 The impact of Starfleet uniforms Starfleet uniforms have become synonymous with Star Trek, influencing uniform design in various industries. The sleek lines and bold colors of these uniforms have inspired modern corporate and military attire. Designers often cite Starfleet's practical yet stylish approach as a reference point when creating uniforms for different sectors.

#2 Bold colors and patterns The bold colors and patterns featured in Star Trek's costumes have influenced fashion designers around the world. The series's use of vibrant hues to denote rank and role has inspired designers to experiment with color coding in their collections. This influence is evident in both high fashion runways and everyday wear, where bright colors are used to make statements.

#3 Futuristic accessories Star Trek's vision of the future also included some pretty innovative accessories that have made their way into real-life fashion. From communicator-style watches to sleek eyewear reminiscent of those worn by characters on the show, these elements have inspired designers. They aim to capture a sense of modernity and forward-thinking in their work.

#4 Gender-neutral designs Star Trek was also way ahead of its time with its gender-neutral designs, especially in the case of uniforms that were worn by all crew members, regardless of gender. This progressive approach has inspired contemporary fashion designers to explore gender-neutral options in their collections, promoting inclusivity and diversity in the industry.