'Star Wars' adds Matt Smith to Ryan Gosling-Mia Goth starrer
Matt Smith (yep, from "House of the Dragon" and "Doctor Who") is officially joining the Star Wars universe as a villain in "Star Wars: Starfighter."
He'll be teaming up on screen with Ryan Gosling and Mia Goth.
Fun fact: Smith almost made it into "The Rise of Skywalker," but his role got cut—so this is his real Star Wars debut.
Release date and other upcoming projects of Smith
"Starfighter" is set to hit theaters on May 28, 2027. The script comes from Jonathan Tropper (the guy behind "The Adam Project").
Besides this, Matt Smith has been busy with projects like "Last Night in Soho," "Morbius," and Netflix's "The Crown." He's also starring soon in Darren Aronofsky's next film alongside Austin Butler and Zoe Kravitz.