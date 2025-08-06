'Star Wars' adds Matt Smith to Ryan Gosling-Mia Goth starrer Entertainment Aug 06, 2025

Matt Smith (yep, from "House of the Dragon" and "Doctor Who") is officially joining the Star Wars universe as a villain in "Star Wars: Starfighter."

He'll be teaming up on screen with Ryan Gosling and Mia Goth.

Fun fact: Smith almost made it into "The Rise of Skywalker," but his role got cut—so this is his real Star Wars debut.