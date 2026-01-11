'Stranger Things' stars Millie Bobby Brown, Sadie Sink line up new projects

What's next for Brown and Sink?

Millie is set to star in the rom-com Just Picture It (think wedding chaos), filming this fall. She's also producing and leading Prism, a supernatural thriller set during a worldwide spooky outbreak.

Meanwhile, Sadie will headline the sci-fi mystery O'Dessa on Hulu in March (with major '80s rock vibes), take the stage in Romeo and Juliet in London from March to June, and join the Marvel universe with Spider-Man: Brand New Day hitting theaters July 2026.