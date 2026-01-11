Next Article
'Stranger Things' stars Millie Bobby Brown, Sadie Sink line up new projects
Entertainment
With Stranger Things wrapping up, Millie Bobby Brown and Sadie Sink are moving on to fresh roles that show off their range.
Both are stepping into more grown-up characters, signaling a big shift from their days as Hawkins kids.
What's next for Brown and Sink?
Millie is set to star in the rom-com Just Picture It (think wedding chaos), filming this fall. She's also producing and leading Prism, a supernatural thriller set during a worldwide spooky outbreak.
Meanwhile, Sadie will headline the sci-fi mystery O'Dessa on Hulu in March (with major '80s rock vibes), take the stage in Romeo and Juliet in London from March to June, and join the Marvel universe with Spider-Man: Brand New Day hitting theaters July 2026.