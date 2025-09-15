Next Article
Sunny Deol recreates iconic 'Damini' scene in AI art
Entertainment
Sunny Deol just hopped on the AI art trend by using Google's Nano Banana tool to create 3D-style images, including a recreation of his iconic Damini scene.
He shared these throwback images on Instagram, joining a wave of Indian celebs—like Neha Kakkar, Sonam Bajwa, and Rakesh Roshan—who are all experimenting with this new tech.
Meanwhile, Deol is busy with 'Border 2'
This surge in AI-generated portraits shows how quickly tech trends catch on with both stars and fans. For Deol, it's also a nostalgic nod to one of his most loved roles.
And if you're a fan, heads up: he's back in action soon with Border 2 (releasing January 22, 2026), alongside Diljit Dosanjh and Varun Dhawan, continuing the legacy of the classic war drama.