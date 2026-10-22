'Gabru' starring Sunny Deol to release in 2027
What's the story
Producer Vishal Rana has revealed that the much-anticipated film Gabru, starring Sunny Deol, is set for a 2027 release. Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Rana said, "We are looking to release it in 2027. It's a film which is close to his heart and ours as well." He also hinted, "It's a unique Sunny Deol film." "You have never seen him like this before," he added.
Film details
'It's a film which will touch Sunny's audience...'
Rana further revealed, "Sunny sir's family has watched it together. They also agreed that Sunny has not done something like this before as an actor."
"It's a film which will touch Sunny's audience and those who have big dreams. It's an ode to real-life heroes."
"We'll announce the date very soon. Sunny sir's Soorya is releasing next month, in November."
Upcoming films
Update on Rana's other film 'Gulabi'
Apart from Gabru, Rana is also waiting for the right window to release Gulabi, starring Huma Qureshi.
He described the film as a "women-empowering" story of a female rickshaw driver.
"It's the story of a female rickshaw driver. It has all the twists and turns, something which is present in all my films! That will also release next year," he said.