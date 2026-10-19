'Suryaa' teaser: Sunny Deol exposes corruption in medical system

Suryaa is a Hindi remake of the 2018 Malayalam crime thriller Joseph, written by Shahi Kabir.

The film reportedly stars Deol as a retired police officer who gets involved in an investigation that uncovers secrets from his past.

The story will explore crime, personal struggles, and the moral dilemmas he faces while seeking justice.

The screenplay has been written by Karan Razdan, Neeraj Pathak, and Mayank Sharma Dadhich, while Ballu Saluja has edited the film.