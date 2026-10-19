'Suryaa' teaser: Sunny Deol exposes corruption in medical system
What's the story
The teaser for Sunny Deol's upcoming film Suryaa was released on his 69th birthday. The video features Deol's voiceover, expressing his disillusionment with the medical system and its exploitation of vulnerable patients. Directed by M Padmakumar and produced by Deepak Mukut, Hemmant Mukut, and Lokesh Mukut, Suryaa will explore important societal issues. The film will release on November 20.
Film adaptation
Film is Hindi remake of Malayalam movie 'Joseph'
Suryaa is a Hindi remake of the 2018 Malayalam crime thriller Joseph, written by Shahi Kabir.
The film reportedly stars Deol as a retired police officer who gets involved in an investigation that uncovers secrets from his past.
The story will explore crime, personal struggles, and the moral dilemmas he faces while seeking justice.
The screenplay has been written by Karan Razdan, Neeraj Pathak, and Mayank Sharma Dadhich, while Ballu Saluja has edited the film.
Career updates
Deol will also star in 'Ramayana'
In addition to Suryaa, Deol will also be seen in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana.
The film features an ensemble cast including Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, and Sai Pallavi. It is set to release in theaters on November 5.
Lara Dutta, Arun Govil, Ravi Dubey, and Rakul Preet Singh are also part of the upcoming epic.