Sunny Leone to lead AI-generated film 'Kaur vs KORE'
Entertainment
Sunny Leone is set to lead Kaur vs KORE, a new film that will probably be the first feature film made completely with the help of artificial intelligence. She'll play both a human superhero and her AI avatar.
Directed by Vinil Vasu and produced by Ajinkya Jadhav under his banner Paparazzi Entertainment, the movie is expected out late 2025 or early 2026.
Film will also highlight digital identity issues
Kaur vs KORE isn't just about cool tech—it's also about protecting your digital identity in an age of deepfakes and AI misuse.
Sunny has spoken up before about online identity issues and encourages reporting cyber abuse.
Her role here highlights her push for creative but responsible use of AI.
A digital poster drops soon in Mumbai, marking this as a project to watch.