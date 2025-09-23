Next Article
'Sunny Sanskari': Janhvi drives auto, Varun rides behind in BTS
Entertainment
A new behind-the-scenes video from Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is making fans smile—Janhvi Kapoor takes the wheel of an autorickshaw while Varun Dhawan drives another autorickshaw behind her, showing off the cast's fun energy on set.
Shared by Maniesh Paul, the playful moment quickly won over viewers.
More about film and actors
Directed by Shashank Khaitan, this rom-com follows Sunny (Dhawan) and Tulsi (Kapoor) as they fake a relationship to make their exes jealous.
The movie hits theaters October 2.
Dhawan also just released "Tu Hai Meri," a heartfelt track from the soundtrack, while Kapoor was last seen in Homebound, a drama about friendship and ambition.