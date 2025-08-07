Next Article
Sylvester Stallone's 'Tulsa King' Season 3 gets premiere date
Tulsa King is back! Sylvester Stallone returns as Dwight Manfredi for Season 3, dropping September 21, 2025.
Expect nine weekly episodes packed with new mafia drama—Dwight's expanding his empire, but the Dunmire family and some internal betrayals are making things tricky.
Where to watch the series
Catch all the action on Paramount+ worldwide. In India, you'll find it on JioHotstar with an OTTplay Premium subscription (₹149/month).
Fun fact: Season 2 pulled in over 21 million viewers globally—a huge jump from its first season!
New faces, potential spin-off
Samuel L. Jackson joins the cast as Russell Lee Washington Jr., Dwight's old prison buddy.
Plus, there's talk of a spin-off called NOLA King in the works.